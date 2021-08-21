Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir
india news

3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter in South Kashmir

On Friday, two terrorists belonging to the “hit squad” of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khrew in Pulwama district, police said.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: The Saturday encounter is the latest in a series of gunfights as security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations in the Valley, killing 94 terrorists so far this year. (Mohammad Amin War/File/Representative photo)

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police officials said. The encounter started in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral in Awantipora after police and army launched a search operation early Saturday morning, they added.

“Three unidentified terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, “Kashmir police said in a tweet.

The Saturday encounter was the latest in a series of gunfights as security forces intensified counter-insurgency operations in the Valley, killing 94 terrorists so far this year. Eight terrorists were killed in separate operations this month till Saturday.

It also comes at a time when Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a spike in violence and attacks on political leaders.

A policeman and four civilians including three political workers have been killed in suspected terrorist attacks this month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

