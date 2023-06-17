Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 killed, 10 injured after Delhi-bound bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

3 killed, 10 injured after Delhi-bound bus collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 17, 2023 11:09 AM IST

A sleeper coach bus going to Delhi from Gwalior when collided with a stationary truck.

Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured, two of them critically, after a Delhi-bound passenger bus collided with a stationary dumper truck in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night near Baba Devpuri under Saraychhola police station limits, an official said. 

Image of the bus that collided.(ANI)

"A sleeper coach bus going to Delhi from Gwalior when collided with a stationary truck. Three persons were killed and more than 10 others suffered injuries in the accident. Two of them were critically injured and taken to Gwalior for treatment," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said. 

"The bus driver, a passenger and a helper of the dumper truck were killed in the accident, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
madhya pradesh delhi bus accident
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP