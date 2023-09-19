3 killed, 2 injured as car hits divider

Bengaluru

Three people died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling in collided with a divider on National Highway 4, at Anchepalya on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The deceased have been identified by the police as Augustine (27), Dareddy (28), and Nirosh (31) and the injured are Mithun Yadav (27) and Shatrughan (30).

According to the police, the mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the car and rammed the divider on the national highway. “The mishap occurred at around 4.30am and three people died on the spot. The injured, Shatrughan and Mithun Yadav, have been admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala and are being treated in the ICU,” a police officer said.

Police said all the five members were working at Cognizent technologies at Manyatha tech park in the city. All the five had gone for an outing in the night and were returning to the city when the accident occurred, police said.

“We have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is on,” Nelamangala traffic police inspector Naveen Kumar said. He said that the preliminary probe suggests that the mishap occurred as the driver might have been drowsy early in the morning. The autopsy was conducted at Nelamangala taluk government hospital and the bodies were handed over to the family members, he added.

