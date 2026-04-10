Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    3 killed after truck overturns on shelter near under-construction bridge in UP

    Three labourers killed as gravel truck overturns on tin shelter near bridge site in Saharanpur; two injured, probe into driver negligence underway

    Published on: Apr 10, 2026 1:59 PM IST
    By Rohit Kumar Singh, Lucknow
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three labourers were killed and two others injured after a gravel-laden truck overturned onto a temporary tin shelter near an under-construction bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

    Truck overturns on sleeping workers at bridge site in UP’s Saharanpur, killing three and injuring two; police suspect overspeeding. (iStock image/ Representative photo)
    Truck overturns on sleeping workers at bridge site in UP’s Saharanpur, killing three and injuring two; police suspect overspeeding. (iStock image/ Representative photo)

    Saharanpur’s Deoband Circle Officer (CO) Abhitesh Singh said that the accident took place around 3 am in the Nagal police station area on the Saharanpur–Jhabreda route, where bridge construction work is currently underway.

    Singh said that five labourers — Asgar, Istkar, Shaukeen, Gulfam, and Karmveer — all residents of Mahmoodpur village, were working at the bridge construction site and had put up a temporary tin shelter by the roadside for the night.

    The truck carrying gravel was heading towards Kheda Mughal village when the driver allegedly lost control, overturning the vehicle onto the shelter under which the labourers were asleep, he added.

    Other workers nearby began rescue efforts and informed the police.

    “After nearly two hours of strenuous efforts, all five workers were pulled out from beneath the overturned truck and the mound of gravel and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Asgar, Istkar, and Shaukeen dead on arrival. Gulfam and Karmveer are undergoing treatment,” Singh said.

    Singh added that the three bodies were sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, including driver negligence and overspeeding.

    • Rohit Kumar Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rohit Kumar Singh

      Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues

    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
    Home/India News/3 Killed After Truck Overturns On Shelter Near Under-construction Bridge In UP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes