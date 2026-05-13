3 killed by suspected militants in ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants between Kotzim and Kotlen in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

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Kuki associations said the victims were members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA). Among them was V. Sitlhou, a TBA leader, who was a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, they said.

The church leaders were returning in two vehicles to Kangpokpi from Churachandpur after attending TBA Conference in Churachandpur when they were ambushed.

Several others also sustained injuries. The number of fatalities and injuries has yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

In a statement, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), a Kuki body in a statement demanded action against those involved in the ambush and to provide adequate ex-gratia compensation, rehabilitation, and lifelong support for the bereaved families of the church leaders and drivers.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kuki body blamed the ZUF and National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction for the ambush. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kuki body blamed the ZUF and National Socialist Council of Nagaland- Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction for the ambush. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Organisations belonging to the Thadou community also condemned the ambush targeting church leaders and imposed a total and indefinite shutdown along Imphal-Dimapur national highway- 2 with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Organisations belonging to the Thadou community also condemned the ambush targeting church leaders and imposed a total and indefinite shutdown along Imphal-Dimapur national highway- 2 with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

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