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3 killed by suspected militants in ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Three people were killed and several injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Manipur, targeting church leaders returning from a conference.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 04:43 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Three persons were allegedly killed and several others injured in an ambush by suspected militants between Kotzim and Kotlen in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, police said.

A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kuki associations said the victims were members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA). Among them was V. Sitlhou, a TBA leader, who was a former general secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, they said.

The church leaders were returning in two vehicles to Kangpokpi from Churachandpur after attending TBA Conference in Churachandpur when they were ambushed.

Several others also sustained injuries. The number of fatalities and injuries has yet to be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

In a statement, Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), a Kuki body in a statement demanded action against those involved in the ambush and to provide adequate ex-gratia compensation, rehabilitation, and lifelong support for the bereaved families of the church leaders and drivers.

 
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