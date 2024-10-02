3 men arrested for rape of Odisha woman in front of her 2-yr-old daughter at home: Police

BHUBANESWAR: Two men who entered a 27-year-old woman’s home in an affordable housing complex for slum dwellers and raped her at knife-point have been arrested along with an associate, a senior Bhubaneswar police officer said on Wednesday. Police said the woman was raped in front of her 2-year-old daughter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said their third accomplice, who lived in the same complex as the rape survivor, and was the lookout, is on the run.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Devdutt Singh said the woman had rented the flat just 10 days ago and moved in with her two-year-old daughter.

The suspects, identified as Jaga and Bikash, entered her apartment past Sunday midnight.

“After finding that no male member was present in the house, they held the woman at knife-point and gang raped her in front of her daughter. They threatened to kill her daughter if she revealed it to anyone. Accused Jaga and Bikash entered the house through open door of the balcony and sexually assaulted the woman. While they were assaulting the victim, another accused named Tukuna, who also stayed in that housing society, kept an eye out. They also took away gold ornaments of the victim,” said the police commissioner.

Singh said this was a challenging case since there were no witnesses other than the victims.

Police said the third associate, Tukuna, had stolen her mobile phone a day earlier. “The victim did not realise her mobile phone was stolen and thought she dropped it somewhere,” a police officer said, adding that Tukuna shared the victim’s details with his two accomplices.

The two accused have at least half-a-dozen cases including attempt to murder registered against them.