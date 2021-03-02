3 million sign up on Co-Win for Covid vaccination phase 2: All you need to know

There were about 3 million registrations on the Co-Win portal and close to 150,000 from the general public received coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines on Monday as the vaccination drive was opened up beyond healthcare and frontline workers. Here is all you need to know about day one of the second phase of the drive:

• The Union health ministry said nearly 3 million registrations were done on the Co-Win portal, with each having the provision to sign up four people.

• The drive was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his dose of the vaccine at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

• Other prominent people followed in taking shots to encourage others.

• People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations.

• Some inoculation centres reported issues with the Co-Win portal used to coordinate the drive, and people elsewhere reported being confused into trying to book appointments on a synonymous app that is available on application stores.

• Close to 430,000 doses were administered on Monday – lower than the peak of roughly 800,000 seen late last month.

• But the numbers are set to pick up given the registrations.

• India has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States.

• It has so far delivered 14 million doses, mostly to health and front-line workers since starting its immunisation programme in mid-January.

• India aims to cover 300 million of its 1.3 billion people by August.