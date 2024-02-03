3 of family killed in firing by relatives over land dispute in Lucknow: Police

Three members of a family, including a minor, were shot dead by their relatives over a long-standing land dispute in Lucknow on Friday, police officials said. A video of the firing in Lucknow went viral.

The brazen firing, which was caught on CCTV and the footage of which went viral, took place in Mohammed Nagar in Malihabad area and has sent a shock wave through the village, prompting police to step up security amid fears of a possible counter attack by the kin of the deceased, the officials said.

While an accomplice of the accused has been detained, efforts are on to nab the shooters and another aide of theirs who accompanied them during the attack, the officials added.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Vishwajeet Srivastava, the incident took place at around 3pm when 70-year-old Siraz and his son Firaz (25) arrived at the house of the deceased – Muneer Khan (55), his nephew Hanzal (17) and Hanzal’s mother Farheen (40) – to discuss the dispute over a piece of land. Firaz and Muneer are cousins, police said.

“An argument broke out between the deceased and the accused after the land measurement process was completed in the presence of a lekhpal (accountant) at the premises. Firaz and Siraz opened fire, killing Muneer, Hanzal and Farheen on the spot,” Srivastava said.

A video of the attack shows the accused taking turns to fire at their relatives using a rifle. Police said the .315 bore rifle, which was left behind by the accused before the fled the spot, was recovered later.

Police also said they have recovered the vehicle that was used in the crime.

On the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s family, a first information report (FIR) was registered against four people – Firaz, Siraz, Furqan (25) and Asharfi (30) under sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Asharfi was nabbed later, raids are underway to trace the other accused, Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar said. Police also said that they have detained some other associates of the accused and a probe is underway.

“We are also investigating how the accused got a licenced arm…,” Srivastava said.

“While the deceased’s family ruled out any land dispute, prima facie, it appears that was the reason behind the attack,” Lucknow district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said.

Following the incident, security was stepped up in the area amid fears of a possible retaliation by the family of the deceased, police said.