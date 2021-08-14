3 Oppn MPs said they won’t chair RS proceedings

New Delhi

As Opposition lawmakers trooped daily into the Well of the House during Parliament’s monsoon session, shouted slogans, and carried placards in the Rajya Sabha over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws, and fuel price rise, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lawmaker Vandana Chavan and two of her colleagues chose to protest in their own way. They refused to chair the House proceedings and stood by their colleagues in the Opposition.

Both Houses of Parliament have 12 presiding officers to run them in the absence of the Rajya Sabha chairman or deputy chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress lawmaker L Hanumanthaiah and Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also refused to be presiding officers — a role that would have entailed asking Opposition lawmakers to stop protests and return to their seats.

“It was not morally the right thing to do. I cannot protest and also go and officiate,” said Chavan.

Hanumanthaiah and Chavan met deputy chairman Harivansh to explain their position. “Harivansh understood and said he hoped things would function normally soon and we could resume duties,” said Chavan.

The monsoon session of Parliament came to a premature end on Wednesday when it was adjourned ahead of schedule. Protests by a united Opposition and repeated disruptions marred the session even as the government pushed key laws.

The TMC’s floor leader, Derek O’Brien, maintained that his party colleague Ray showed “outstanding commitment to the Opposition’s cause.”

“Being a senior member, he was one of the obvious choices to run the House. But he refused,” said O’Brien.

The Biju Janata Dal’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, one of the 12 presiding officers in the Lok Sabha, maintained that one cannot find fault in the decision of the three leaders. “It is the prerogative of a member to decide whether he or she wants to sit in the chair and run the House in the chairman’s absence. They cannot be forced to preside,” said Mahtab.

After a new government comes in, both Houses ask different parties if they want to nominate a member as presiding officer. “Usually, the presiding officers inform beforehand when they are available to sit in the chair. If anyone is not interested, he or she can simply inform that they are not available,” said Mahtab.