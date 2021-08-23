Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 robbers killed outside Assam bank in encounter
india news

3 robbers killed outside Assam bank in encounter

According to the Kokrajhar police, the incident took place around 2:30 am in Bhotgaon, when the group was on their way to allegedly rob a branch of the Indian Bank
By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The police recovered two pistols, several rounds of used bullets, oxygen cylinders, gas cutters and other materials from the scene of the incident (Representation image)

Three suspected robbers were killed in an encounter in the early hours of Sunday after the Assam Police in Kokrajhar district intercepted a group of men outside a bank in a bid to foil an alleged bank heist, officials said.

According to the Kokrajhar police, the incident took place around 2:30 am in Bhotgaon, when the group was on their way to allegedly rob a branch of the Indian Bank.

“There was a failed attempt at robbing the bank branch three months ago, and since then we had activated our information network. On Sunday, we got information that a team of robbers were on their way to rob the Indian Bank branch,” said Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, superintendent of police, Kokrajhar.

“When our personnel intercepted the robbers around 800m away from the bank, they started firing at us. Our team also fired back at them in retaliation, in which three of their members got injured. They were taken to RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar, where they later succumbed,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The deceased robbers have been identified as Sirajudaulah Sheikh from Mankachar district and Aminul Haque and Manowar Hussan from Goalpara district. The police said an operation to nab other robbers, who managed to escape from the scene, is on.

According to the director-general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the police recovered two pistols, several rounds of used bullets, oxygen cylinders, gas cutters and other materials from the scene of the incident.

There have been a steady rise in police encounters in Assam since May this year after the BJP-led government started a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, cattle smuggling and other heinous crimes. With Sunday’s incident, the number of those killed in such encounters since May 10 rose to 20. At least 31 others have been injured in such incidents across the state during that period.

While opposition parties have accused the police of being ‘trigger-happy’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who handles the home portfolio, has urged police to not to shy away from firing back at criminals while remaining within the ambit of law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MEA to brief Parliament floor leaders on Afghan developments: Jaishankar

ED files charge sheet against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

News updates from HT: Gurugram's Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP