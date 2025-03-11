Menu Explore
3 students die, 28 hurt after National Law University Jodhpur bus hit by truck

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 04:41 PM IST

The accident took place at 5:30am when a private bus hired by National Law University Jodhpur collided with a truck on Nagaur district’s Ladnun Road

JAIPUR: Three students of Jodhpur’s National Law University died and 24 others were injured when an oncoming truck hit their bus on Nagaur district’s Ladnun Road, police said.

Police said the truck involved in the accident fled the spot after the NLU Jodhpur bus overturned (Sourced)
Police said the truck involved in the accident fled the spot after the NLU Jodhpur bus overturned (Sourced)

The students were returning to the university from Chandigarh when the accident took place at about 5:30am on the Ladnun road near the Laladasji Maharaj Dham in Nagaur, said Surpaliya police station in-charge Siya Ram.

The police officer said there were about 30 students in the private bus arranged by the university when the head-on collision took place, leading the bus to overturn. The students had travelled to Chandigarh 700km away two days ago and were less than two hours from the university when the accident took place.

The circumstances in which the accident took place are still unclear.

The deceased students were identified as Aarushi Gupta (21) from New Delhi, Harshit Vashistha (19) from Chennai and Aarav Middha (19) from Kolkata.

“After the accident, the truck fled the spot. The local people rushed to the spot, rescued the students and took them to the local community health centre where three of them were declared dead. Of the remaining 24 injured, four were later transferred to Jodhpur considering their critical condition,” said Ram.

The police had also filed a case under section 281 (negligence in driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified truck driver. “We are searching for him. Further investigation is underway,” said Ram.

