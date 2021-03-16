3 teenagers among 5 killed in Agra as septic tank caves in

Three teenagers and their uncle were among five people who were killed when a septic tank they were digging in Pratap Pura village of Agra district caved in on Tuesday evening, the district magistrate said.

The fifth person was a neighbour.

“The five deceased were involved in digging of septic tank when mud collapsed into the pit that had been dug. One person died on spot while four others were rushed to Emergency Ward of SN Medical College in Agra but were declared dead on arrival,” said District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh.

“The deceased were identified as brothers Hari Mohan (17), Anurag (14) and Avinash (16). All three were sons of Surendra Sharma. Their uncle Sonu Sharma (32) tried to save these three but died in the process. Yogesh Baghel (20) living in neighbourhood too died after being caught in the pit,” Singh said.

“The pit was being dug in house of Surendra Sharma who lost three of his sons and a brother in incident,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath has expressed grief over the tragedy and declared relief of ₹2 lakh to next kin of each of the deceased.

“After instructions from Chief Minister, compensation of ₹2 lakh is declared to next of kin of each of five deceased. The family of Sonu Sharma is to receive 5 lakhs under Kisan Durghatna Bima Yojna because land exists in his name,” the DM said.