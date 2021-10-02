Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 3 terrorist attacks in J&K; 1 civilian killed, another injured
india news

3 terrorist attacks in J&K; 1 civilian killed, another injured

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Security personnel stand guard near the incident site after a civilian was allegedly killed by the militants, at Karan Nagar, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Three separate terrorist attacks rocked Srinagar on Saturday leading to the death of a civilian in one of the attacks. Another civilian was injured in the second attack that took place in Srinagar, while in the third incident where terrorists hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker in Anantnag district, no damage was reported.

In the first incident at about 5.50pm, terrorists fired at Majid Ahmad, a resident of Chattabal Srinagar at Karan Nagar, injuring him critically, a police official said. Ahmad was taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, PTI reported.

At about 8pm, militants shot at and injured another person, identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar, at SD Colony Batamaloo. Dar received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The J&K police have registered cases in the twin incidents and investigations have been launched.

In Anantnag, a grenade was hurled towards 40 Battalion CRPF bunker at K P Road in the south Kashmir district at 6.50pm, another police official said. Reports said the grenade missed the target and the explosion did not cause any loss.

(With agency inputs)

kashmir terrorist
