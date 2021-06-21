3 terrorists, including top Lashkar man, killed in Sopore encounter: Police

Three terrorists, including a top commander of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, which started on Sunday night, the police said. The gunbattle resulted from a joint operation launched by the army, Jammu ad Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

"Top LeT terrorist Mudasir Pandit who was involved in the killing of three policemen, two councillors and two civilians recently, has been killed in the Sopore encounter. A total of three LeT terrorists have been killed in the encounter," inspecter general of police Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The security forces have launched several operations in and around Sopore after a terror attack in the North Kashmir town on June 12. The strike by LeT terrorists drew widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum.

The attack took place when a police party led by sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar was stationed at the main town for enforcing Covid appropriate behaviour. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said that two of the four policemen, identified as constables Waseem and Showkat, died in the attack.

Three civilians, including those who set up a roadside handcart, were injured in the incident. Two of them succumbed in the hospitals.

"Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said on Twitter after the attack.

He said the perpetrators of violence are the "enemies of humanity" and "such despicable and cowardly acts will not go unpunished".

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said such attacks must be condemned without reservation.