3 women found dead in Odisha, police suspect suicide pact

In a case of suspected suicide pact, three women were found dead in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the deceased’s family found their bodies in the forest on Saturday evening. The families claimed that the trio had gone to the forest together and when they did not return home till 9.30 pm, they began a search for them, police said.

According to a police official privy to the development, the deceased were close friends and two of them were tribals.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy and we are awaiting the reports. As per the inquest proceedings, suicide is strongly suspected. Three cases of unnatural deaths have been registered under the Indian Penal Code,” Nabarangpur superintendent of police (SP) Smith Parmar said.

One of the deceased was separated from her husband and was staying with her parents. The other two were unmarried, police said. A police official claimed that while the Aadhaar cards of two of the deceased suggested they were minors, their school documents showed otherwise.

“The kin of the deceased are not revealing much. Hopefully, we will gather more information on the reason behind the alleged suicide by Monday,” inspector Naresh Kumar Pradhan said.

