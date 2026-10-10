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Delhi traffic curbs from 6 am: Dhaula Kuan, CP outer circle among key affected routes

Security has been tightened ahead of CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

Updated on: Oct 10, 2026, 08:21:52 IST
By HT News Desk
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The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, warning of disruptions in traffic movement and diversions along 30 routes.

The traffic diversions will come into effect from 6 am on Saturday. (PTI)
The traffic diversions will come into effect from 6 am on Saturday. (PTI)

This includes Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and RML Hospital roundabout. Security has been tightened ahead of CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The police have denied permission for the protest.

The route from Rangpuri towards Moulsari Avenue was also affected by traffic snarls. (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)
The route from Rangpuri towards Moulsari Avenue was also affected by traffic snarls. (HT Photo/ Sunil Ghosh)

This comes even as key stretches connecting Gurugram and Delhi witnessed traffic congestion on Friday evening, owing to a police checkpoint at the Arjangarh border. Separately, the route from Rangpuri towards Moulsari Avenue was also affected by traffic snarls.

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Also Read | ECI fortified, 254 trains cancelled, metro affected, internet shut: Delhi braces for CJP's October 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Saturday's traffic diversions will come into effect from 6 am owing to the “law and order situation”, the traffic police said. The cops advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, particularly if they are travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT), or airports via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Which routes will be affected?

The police has provided the list of routes which will be affected on Saturday, according to a post on their official X handle. These include:

1. Shankar Road Roundabout–Vande Mataram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover

3. Jhandewalan Roundabout

4. Panchkuian Roundabout

5. Mandi House Roundabout

6. Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

7. Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk (A-Point)

8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

9. Guru Nanak Chowk

10. Connaught Place Outer Circle T-Point on Chelmsford Road

11. MG Marg (Ring Road) T-Point on Bhairon Road

12. Lodhi Road Flyover

13. Neela Gumbad Roundabout

14. Madrasa T-Point

15. Samrat Hotel Roundabout

16. Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing

17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place

18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover

19. Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point

20. Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout

21. Windsor Palace Roundabout

22. Tolstoy–Janpath Crossing

23. Rail Bhawan Roundabout

24. Jai Singh Road–Parliament Street Crossing

25. Connaught Place Outer Circle–Barakhamba Road T-Point

26. Gol Dak Khana Roundabout

27. Patel Chowk Roundabout

28. Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point

29. RML Hospital Roundabout

30. Connaught Place Outer Circle–Parliament Street T-Point

Also Read | Full list of 45 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

‘Traffic management measures may change according to situation’: Police

In their post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic measures in place might be changed “according to the situation”, stating that the restrictions would be imposed “as per circumstances”.

They said that the restrictions might also be “eased” or traffic controlled based on a real-time assessment of the “actual situation on the ground.” The police requested commuters to avoid non-essential travel, and advised them to check for traffic updates on alternative routes on the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police.

  • HT News Desk
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    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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