Delhi traffic curbs from 6 am: Dhaula Kuan, CP outer circle among key affected routes
Security has been tightened ahead of CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, warning of disruptions in traffic movement and diversions along 30 routes.
This includes Dhaula Kuan, Mandi House, Connaught Place, Patel Chowk and RML Hospital roundabout. Security has been tightened ahead of CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The police have denied permission for the protest.
This comes even as key stretches connecting Gurugram and Delhi witnessed traffic congestion on Friday evening, owing to a police checkpoint at the Arjangarh border. Separately, the route from Rangpuri towards Moulsari Avenue was also affected by traffic snarls.
Deep Dive
Also Read | ECI fortified, 254 trains cancelled, metro affected, internet shut: Delhi braces for CJP's October 10 protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Saturday's traffic diversions will come into effect from 6 am owing to the “law and order situation”, the traffic police said. The cops advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, particularly if they are travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBT), or airports via New Delhi and Central Delhi.
Which routes will be affected?
The police has provided the list of routes which will be affected on Saturday, according to a post on their official X handle. These include:
1. Shankar Road Roundabout–Vande Mataram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi
2. Dhaula Kuan Flyover
3. Jhandewalan Roundabout
4. Panchkuian Roundabout
5. Mandi House Roundabout
6. Dr. Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
7. Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk (A-Point)
8. Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
9. Guru Nanak Chowk
10. Connaught Place Outer Circle T-Point on Chelmsford Road
11. MG Marg (Ring Road) T-Point on Bhairon Road
12. Lodhi Road Flyover
13. Neela Gumbad Roundabout
14. Madrasa T-Point
15. Samrat Hotel Roundabout
16. Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing
17. Under Bhikaji Cama Place
18. Under Moti Bagh Flyover
19. Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point
20. Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road Roundabout
21. Windsor Palace Roundabout
22. Tolstoy–Janpath Crossing
23. Rail Bhawan Roundabout
24. Jai Singh Road–Parliament Street Crossing
25. Connaught Place Outer Circle–Barakhamba Road T-Point
26. Gol Dak Khana Roundabout
27. Patel Chowk Roundabout
28. Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point
29. RML Hospital Roundabout
30. Connaught Place Outer Circle–Parliament Street T-Point
Also Read | Full list of 45 Delhi Metro stations to have restricted entry during CJP's Jantar Mantar protest
‘Traffic management measures may change according to situation’: Police
In their post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic measures in place might be changed “according to the situation”, stating that the restrictions would be imposed “as per circumstances”.
They said that the restrictions might also be “eased” or traffic controlled based on a real-time assessment of the “actual situation on the ground.” The police requested commuters to avoid non-essential travel, and advised them to check for traffic updates on alternative routes on the official channels of the Delhi Traffic Police.
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