Home / India News / 30% of jail staff posts vacant, govt tells parliament
india news

30% of jail staff posts vacant, govt tells parliament

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said jails in almost all states and Union territories except Lakshadweep are understaffed
(ANI)
(ANI)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:59 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali

New Delhi: As many as 30% of posts of jail staff are vacant across the country, Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra told Parliament on Wednesday.

In response to Bharatiya Janata Party member Mahesh Poddar’s question, Mishra said Jharkhand has the highest number of vacancies. Of the 2,609 sanctioned posts, 63% or 1,644 are vacant, followed by Ladakh (62%), Uttar Pradesh (53.3%) and Bihar (40.7%).

Mishra said jails in almost all states and Union territories except Lakshadweep are understaffed. Jails in Daman and Diu are overstaffed.

Mishra said the budget allocated for prisons in 2020-21 came down by 2.9% to 6740.6 crore from 6,942.3 crore in 2019-20. Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation of 1125.6 crore of which 810.4 crore have been utilised.

Mishra said prisons are a state subject and the administration and management of jails, including filling up of vacancies, is the responsibility of respective governments. He added the Centre has issued advisories for periodic assessment of the strength of all categories of prison staff and for steps to fill up the vacancies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out