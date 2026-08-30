30-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old relative in Haryana's Palwal

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old sister-in-law after holding her captive inside a mosque in Palwal’s Hassanpur, police said on Saturday.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old sister-in-law (HT Photo/ Representational image)

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Police said the suspect was in Hassanpur for some personal work, and the victim’s father, a cleric of the mosque, arranged for the suspect to stay on the premises.

Girl went to mosque to retrieve phone charger

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim, a Class 6 student at a private school in Hassanpur, went to the premises to retrieve a mobile phone charger from her father’s room.

A senior police officer said, “When she entered the mosque, the suspect found her alone and allegedly called her inside a room and locked it. Afterwards, the suspect raped her.”

Also read: 13-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by two minors, man in Ghaziabad; held

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the victim’s mother grew suspicious when the girl did not return for a while, as she was to leave for school. She went to the mosque and upon hearing the girl screaming, raised the alarm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the victim’s mother grew suspicious when the girl did not return for a while, as she was to leave for school. She went to the mosque and upon hearing the girl screaming, raised the alarm. {{/usCountry}}

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A police officer privy to the investigation said the victim’s father and others broke open the room and rescued her, but the suspect managed to flee.

FIR registered under POCSO Act

Sub-inspector Vijay Pal, SHO of the Hassanpur police station, said the victim was rushed to Civil Hospital in Palwal, where she remained under treatment for two days before being discharged. Her medical examination confirmed sexual assault, he said. Pal said an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act on Tuesday.

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“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday,” Pal said.