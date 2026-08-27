13-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by two minors, man in Ghaziabad; held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minors and an 18-year-old man in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, police said on Thursday, adding that a case of abduction and gang-rape had been registered. Police said a detailed probe is underway. (AI-generated image)

Police said the two minors are aged 16 and 17. According to police, the sexual assault took place around 2.30pm on Wednesday, after which the girl returned home and told her family about the incident. Her mother subsequently filed a complaint at the Wave City police station.

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Three suspects held after girl reports assault “Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 70(2) (gang-rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, at the Wave City police station. On Thursday, the minors were taken into custody and the 18-year-old man was arrested. The medical examination of the girl was also conducted,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

She added that the outcome of the medical examination could not be disclosed at this stage.

Investigators probing the case said the three suspects were from the same locality and knew the girl.

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Police details the incident “According to the complaint, the girl left home by herself on Wednesday afternoon to have some Chinese food from a local shop. From there, the three allegedly abducted her and took her to the house of a relative of one of the minor suspects. It is alleged that the incident happened there, in a secluded room outside the house. The girl was allowed to leave an hour later and she walked back home as her house was nearby. When her parents asked her why she was late, she told them that she had been sexually assaulted,” said an officer involved in the investigation.

The two minors were taken into custody and the 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday from the same locality where the incident allegedly took place, police said.

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Investigators said all three suspects were students. The girl is also a Class 7 student at a local school. Police did not disclose further details about the 18-year-old man.