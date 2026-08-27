3 more arrested in Kishtwar minor’s rape and death case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three more accused in Kishtwar rape and death case of a 14-year-old tribal girl in Chatroo, said officials on Wednesday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three more accused in Kishtwar rape and death case of a 14-year-old tribal girl in Chatroo, said officials on Wednesday.

Following the rape and death of the victim, prime accused Khalid Hussain Sheikh, a school headmaster, and his brother, Tariq Hussain, were arrested by the police under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

“Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, another brother of Khalid Hussain Sheikh, Nohammad Isaq of Sheikhupura, and Farooq Ahmed, a sweeper in district hospital, Kishtwar, considered to be a key accused in the illegal termination of victim’s pregnancy, were arrested on Tuesday,” said people familiar with the development.

“Riaz Ahmed Sheikh along with Isaq had taken the victim to Doda hospital in a vehicle while Farooq Ahmed is being suspected of playing an active role in the illegal termination of the victim’s pregnancy,” they added.

The DNA sampling besides potency tests are being done on all the accused, including prime accused Khalid Hussain.

The samples will be matched with the viscera of the deceased and her stillborn child, they said. The police have also accessed CCTV footage of Kishtwar and Doda district hospitals.

On the complaint submitted by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal Welfare Foundation (TGBWF), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday issued a notice to J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh directing them to furnish their reply within five days.

The complaint had been submitted by member trustee of the TGBWF, Kabir Ahmed.

The foundation has welcomed the commission’s prompt intervention in the case concerning the alleged sexual assault and death of a minor Gujjar Scheduled Tribe girl in Chatroo, and the reported non-invocation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The NCST also transmitted the notice by email to all three authorities.

In the notice, it has recorded that it has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.

The chief secretary, DGP and Kishtwar SSP have been called upon to submit the relevant facts, information and details of the action taken on the allegations raised in the complaint within five days from receipt of the notice.

The commission has further cautioned that, if the required reply was not received within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it under Article 338A and issue summons seeking the appearance of the authorities concerned, either personally or through authorised representatives, before it.

The TGBWF has described the development as an important institutional step towards accountability and justice for the victim and her family.