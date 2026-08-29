Man who killed Tilak Nagar content creator girlfriend held after gunfight
New DelhiA day after a 21-year-old content creator was strangled and stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused after a brief exchange of fire in Rajouri Garden late Thursday
New Delhi
A day after a 21-year-old content creator was strangled and stabbed to death by her boyfriend in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested the accused after a brief exchange of fire in Rajouri Garden late Thursday. The man, identified as Iman Khan, 26, suffered three gunshot wounds to both his legs.
Police said that the victim, 21-year-old Muskan Sharma, was alone at her home when Khan visited her. The duo reportedly got into a heated argument, and he killed her by stabbing her thrice in the chest and abdomen. Senior police officers said the accused, Khan, had brought a knife from his house and planned the murder.
“In July, he had attempted suicide and later, harassed the woman because she wanted to end the relationship. He was also a drug addict who abused her and accused her of cheating on him. When she and her family complained to the police, he was sent to a drug de-addiction centre. However, he returned a few days back and started harassing her. They also met at a hotel on July 20 where the woman told him she wanted to end the relationship,” an investigating officer said, not wanting to be identified.
Police said that Khan robbed the victim’s mobile phone to reportedly delete his chats and some media, but he could not unlock it. The phone was recovered from near a drain.
Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that during the investigation, CCTV footage revealed Khan’s presence at the woman’s house and that he exited at 6pm. “His subsequent movements were also traced through CCTV footage, leading to his identification as the prime accused. Around 15 teams were deployed at strategic locations, possible hideouts and escape routes.”
“On Thursday, at 10.55pm, Khan’s movement was noted on Raghubir Nagar Nala Road. The team immediately laid a strategic cordon. At about 11.15pm, the accused was spotted near the subregistrar office on Nala Road in Rajouri Garden. The police team repeatedly directed him to surrender, but he took out a pistol and started firing. A warning shot was fired to stop him, but he did not relent. In order to protect the team, we fired three rounds at his legs and overpowered him.”
The accused was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, for medical treatment. Police said he was undergoing surgery and could not be interrogated at length.
The DCP said they are probing the source of the weapon, which was illegal. “We also found that he was involved in two more cases. In 2018, he was booked in case under sections of the POCSO Act for stalking and sexual harassment. In 2021, he was booked for attempted culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”
During further probe, police also found a 2019 video from Khan’s social media account in which he is seen sitting with a group of friends, one of whom fires in the air with a weapon. “We are now scanning all videos and photos from his account. One key part of evidence is also the woman’s phone. He had threatened self harm many times and was abusing the woman,” a second officer said.
The victim worked with bridal-wear brands and makeup artists on photoshoots and promotional campaigns. She was also pursuing graduation at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. She is survived by her mother, two elder sisters and a younger brother.
Her family had told HT that the accused was stalking and harassing her for a while now. “He would call her and commit self-harm. He would accuse of talking to other men…” said a friend, who refused to be named.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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