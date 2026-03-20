New Delhi, Protests erupted at the Delhi University on Friday after students claimed discrimination against those enrolled in the School of Open Learning , who were allegedly barred initially from participating in a university job fair. DU protests: Students claim discrimination against those enrolled in School of Open Learning

Student groups, including Krantikari Yuva Sangathan and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad , staged separate protests at the venue and outside the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare, demanding equal access for SOL students.

According to these student groups, a notice for the job fair allegedly specified that only regular undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD students, and alumni were eligible, effectively excluding SOL students. Protesters termed the move "blatantly discriminatory", claiming it reflected a broader pattern of marginalisation of SOL students in university programmes and opportunities.

KYS claimed that SOL students have historically faced unequal treatment, citing issues such as a lack of facilities, higher fees under a self-financing model, and exclusion from various university events. The group also alleged that separate job fairs organised for SOL students often offer low-paying roles not aligned with their academic qualifications.

Meanwhile, ABVP representatives submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Students' Welfare, urging the administration to revoke the restriction. They asserted that SOL students are an integral part of the university and deserve equal employment opportunities.

Following the protests, university authorities held discussions with students. The student organisations said that the Dean of Students' Welfare and SOL officials met student representatives and assured them that SOL students would be allowed to participate in the job fair.

The student groups declared this development a "victory," stating that the administration was compelled to reverse its decision. They also mentioned that the university has committed to ensuring that such exclusions will not occur in the future.

Both organisations indicated that they would continue to monitor the situation and press for broader reforms to address alleged inequalities faced by SOL students within the university system.

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