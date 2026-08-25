Ex-Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golcha to take over as Home Guards' Director General from October 1

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha, who served as Delhi Police commissioner until last month, will take over as Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, from October 1, according to an order issued by the Delhi government on Tuesday. Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, has been transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Directorate of Home Guards until the superannuation of incumbent DG Virender Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer, on September 30.

He will assume charge as Director General, Home Guards, with effect from October 1, the order issued by the Home Department of the Delhi government said, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police will retain Golcha on its strength until he takes over as DG Home Guards.

Also Read: Who is Satish Golcha, Delhi's new police chief? 30+ years in IPS, held many key posts in capital

Golcha took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 22, 2025, succeeding Sanjay Arora. He was replaced by 1994-batch IPS officer Anurag Kumar as police commissioner on July 17 this year.

Who is Satish Golcha? A 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, Golcha has held several senior policing and administrative positions during his career. He served as DGP in Arunachal Pradesh between 2022 and 2023. After being transferred back to Delhi, he was appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and later DG, Prisons.

Before his Arunachal Pradesh stint, Golcha served as Special CP (Law and Order, Zone 2) and headed the Delhi Crime Branch. He has also headed several police ranges within Delhi.

Additionally, Golcha served as Director General of Tihar Prisons before becoming Delhi Police commissioner. He took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 22, 2025, succeeding Sanjay Arora, and was replaced by Anurag Kumar on July 17 this year.

Golcha belongs to the AGMUT cadre of the IPS, which stands for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories and includes the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The latest order comes ahead of the superannuation of Virender Singh, who has been heading the Directorate of Home Guards.

The Home Guards organisation assists the civil administration and police in maintaining law and order, traffic management and during emergencies and disasters.

(With inputs from PTI)