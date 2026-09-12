‘Scarf, bottle, super food’: What’s in goodie bag given to media delegates at BRICS Summit

The curated kit includes sattu and makhana from Bihar, coffee from the tribal hills of Odisha, a metal water bottle and a coffee mug. A compact bag containing a BRICS diary, pen and souvenir, along with a block-printed scarf from Gujarat, is also part of the media kit.

From Bihar’s snacks to coffee from Odisha’s Koraput and handicrafts from Gujarat, the BRICS media kit offers more than briefing material, giving insight into the country's varied traditions, local produce and artisanal skills.

Along with several global leaders who arrived in New Delhi, India, for the 18th BRICS Summit, a number of media delegates from around the world also gathered in the national capital and were welcomed with a specially curated goodie bag.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) efforts to showcase India's diversity and tell the "India Story".

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase the India Story and highlight aspects to our colleagues in the media as well as those who are joining us from the international press. So, we partnered with three state governments, and our effort has been to showcase traditional foods," Vasudev Ravi, OSD, PR, MEA said, news agency ANI reported.

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"We have had our colleagues at the Bihar Government contribute 'sattu', the traditional drink, and 'makhana', which is an extremely popular produce from Bihar. We have partnered with the Government of Odisha to showcase coffee from Koraput, and we have also partnered with the Gujarat government, which has contributed various kinds of handicrafts to showcase the skills and handicrafts that are available in the state. It is our effort to showcase India and to tell the India Story," he added.

German media delegate praises India A German media delegate who is in India to cover the summit said he was “very surprised”, adding that India was “much better than expected”.

Calling the organisation of the summit “absolutely perfect”, Ben said he had attended BRICS summits in Brazil and South Africa, but found India’s media kit to be the best.