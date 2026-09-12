Chandigarh, Haryana Police has brought back 27 gangsters from abroad through deportation or extradition so far, a majority of them since 2025, a top officer said on Saturday. 27 gangsters brought to India from abroad by Haryana Police: DGP Ajay Singhal

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal said the Special Task Force has intensified its action against organised crime, cracking down on wanted criminals hiding abroad and their networks.

"So far, Haryana STF has successfully brought back 27 gangsters from abroad through deportation/extradition. Of these, 7 criminals were deported/extradited in 2025 and 14 so far in 2026," he said in a statement.

On August 4, an active and wanted criminal was deported to India from the United Arab Emirates , he said.

Inspector General of Police Satish Balan said the STF is using human intelligence and technical intelligence to trace the locations, travel history and movements of wanted criminals hiding abroad.

Analysis of fake passports, fake identities and biometric/fingerprint traces is being used to gather crucial information on the identity and location of criminals, he said.

Haryana Police has facilitated the detention of 12 gangsters abroad, and the process of their extradition/deportation is underway, he said.

Since August 2023, 144 Look-Out Circulars , 54 Red Corner Notices and 53 Interpol References have been issued; 93 passports have been revoked, nine Provisional Arrest Requests and 16 Extradition Requests have been sent, the IGP said.

A proposal is under consideration to offer a reward of USD 10,000 for information leading to the arrest of four wanted criminals hiding abroad, he said.

According to the officer, the STF is tracing financial transactions, bank transactions and cryptocurrency/USDT channels linked to criminal networks to curb the flow of illicit money proceeds.

Haryana Police has also established a strong inter-state coordination mechanism with the Police of Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to nab these criminals.

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