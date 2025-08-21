Who is Satish Golcha, Delhi's new police chief? 30+ years in IPS, held many key posts in capital

Satish Golcha, chosen to be the new Delhi Police Commissioner, has held several key posts in the national capital in his three-decade career so far in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Satish Golcha is the new Delhi Police Commissioner.(HT File)

He moves to the position of chief of police in the national capital after serving, most recently, as its director general for prisons. He took up that post last year, with the high-profile Tihar Jail, and the Mandoli and Rohini prisons among others, under his supervision.

From the 1992 batch of the IPS, Satish Golcha served as DGP in Arunachal Pradesh between 2022 and 2023. When he was transferred back to Delhi, he was given the post of Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) in Delhi, and then DG, prisons.

Before the Arunachal stint, he had served as Special CP (Law and Order, Zone 2) and headed the Delhi Crime Branch too. He has headed several police ranges within Delhi.

He belongs to the AGMUT cadre of IPS that stands for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories, also thus including the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

This makes Delhi among his home cadre bases.

The commissioner's position was currently held in the interim by SBK Singh, who is Director General, Home Guards. SBK Singh was made acting commissioner on August 1, after incumbent Sanjay Arora retired from service.

While Delhi Police works directly under the union home ministry, Satish Golcha's appointment is also being seen in light of the recent attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her public hearing meeting at her camp office.

His long experience ranging from intelligence operations to law and order, to administrative work was reportedly seen as a big plus as he emerged at the top among contenders for the post.