SBK Singh is new Delhi top cop; Arora bids force adieu

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch officer from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, will take over as the new commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, a Union home ministry order said on Thursday. Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, at Delhi Police Headquarters on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The official notification confirming Singh’s appointment, stated that he will assume charge from August 1, 2025, until further orders.

Singh, who is currently serving as the director general of Home Guards in Delhi, will succeed Sanjay Arora, who retired from service on Thursday after leading the force since August 1, 2022.

On Thursday afternoon, Singh arrived at the Delhi Police headquarters where he met Arora and completed necessary procedural formalities, including receiving the ceremonial baton from his predecessor.

Later in the evening, a ceremonial farewell was held at the New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp to mark Arora’s retirement. In keeping with tradition, police personnel symbolically pulled the outgoing commissioner’s car during his departure.

An alumnus of Sainik School Tilaiya in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and St Stephen’s College in Delhi, Singh is known for his extensive experience in policing, internal security, and public administration. During his tenure, he has held several important assignments across the national capital and Union territories.

As DG of Home Guards, Singh implemented key reforms including a GPS-enabled online attendance system, ₹50 lakh insurance coverage for volunteers, new vehicle fleets, accessible infrastructure, and modernised recruitment systems. His initiatives are credited with improving both operational efficiency and the morale of the civic force.

Singh previously held multiple high-impact positions within the Delhi Police. As special commissioner of police (technology & projects), he advanced the “Safe City Project”, introduced QR-code-based visitor feedback systems in police stations, and signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Delhi. In his capacity as special commissioner of police (security), Singh led the security detail for then-US President Barack Obama during his visit to India for the 2015 Republic Day celebrations. In 2016, while serving as special CP (law & order-north), he handled over 600 protests and public demonstrations without any reported communal incidents.

Earlier in his career, Singh served as inspector general of police (IGP) in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh, where he played a significant role in counter-insurgency operations. As deputy inspector general (DIG) in Puducherry, he led coastal security reforms in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Singh also served a seven-year deputation with the Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), where his contributions to national security remain classified but are acknowledged in internal security circles.

Decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2012) and Meritorious Service (2004), Singh also received a silver medal for his “Lost Report App” and a commendation from the Union ministry of external affairs for passport verification reforms.

Singh becomes the third AGMUT-cadre officer to be given additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner post, following SN Srivastava (1985 batch) and Balaji Srivastava (1988 batch).

His appointment comes at a time when Delhi faces several security challenges, including heightened surveillance in the run-up to Independence Day, the need to curb gang-related violence, and the growing threat of cybercrime. Officials expect his background in both operational policing and strategic planning to ensure continuity in leadership and effective law enforcement during this period.

‘Can’t thank the force enough’

Outgoing commissioner Sanjay Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, was given a formal farewell on Thursday. Arora was the third non-AGMUT officer to head the force, following Ajay Raj Sharma from the Uttar Pradesh cadre and Rakesh Asthana from Gujarat.

Prior to his appointment as commissioner, Arora served as DG of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Known for his calm leadership style and operational expertise, Arora is credited with expanding community policing efforts and pushing modernisation initiatives within the Delhi Police during his tenure.

At his farewell parade in Kingsway Camp, Arora addressed the police personnel, reflecting on his nearly four-decade-long career.

“While I was taking the salute during the parade, I could see my 37-year-long career before my eyes. If I had to sum it up in a sentence, I would say that whatever I have received, whatever I have achieved, is all because of people like you. I can’t thank the force enough,” he said.

Arora recounted his early days in the force, when he first learned street policing, how to prevent crime, court proceedings, and leadership. He also reflected on his tenure in central armed police forces including the ITBP, SSB, BSF, and CRPF. “I worked in thick jungles and icy mountains. Many of my friends sacrificed their lives in these terrains. It is the force that took the bullet in every encounter,” he said.

During his remarks, Arora expressed gratitude for the support shown to his family. “My children were brought up with your blessings. Wherever I lived, you took care of my family.”

He noted that while he had experienced numerous transfers in the past, retirement was different. “Today, I’m not being transferred for another posting, but retiring,” he said.

He also addressed a common perception comparing police forces in different regions. “Some people believe southern state police are more professional. But after spending three years here, I can say there is no basis to that claim. Delhi Police is a superior force. Your performance during G20, elections, and other major events showed your professionalism and discipline.”