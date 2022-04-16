Punjab's AAP govt to fulfil poll promise - 300 units of free power for each home

Punjab's AAP government is expected to announce 300 units of free electricity for every household in the state - one of a number of pre-poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party before it stormed to power in February's assembly election. The electricity freebie - to be confirmed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann in a video message later today - will kick-in from July 1 and will likely be the 'big bang' announcement as the AAP completes one month in power.

The Punjab chief minister on Tuesday said he would soon give 'good news' to the people of the state; "Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news," he tweeted.

Party sources said Mann met Kejriwal on Tuesday to work out the details.

The AAP had promised free electricity in the run-up (a promise made in Delhi, and also before the Uttarakhand and Goa polls) but Kejriwal had not clarified if the free units were per month since Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.

While campaigning for his party Kejriwal had attacked the then Congress government over lengthy power cuts and inflated bills, arguing that since the state had excess electricity, supplying it to the people shouldn't be a problem.

Punjab currently also provides free electricity to the agricultural sector, as well as 200 units to all Scheduled Castes, backward castes and below poverty line (BPL) households.

In Delhi the AAP provides 200 units of free electricity to all households.

Mann and a team of his officials are also expected to visit Delhi schools Monday to see their 'remarkable improvement' under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

"On April 18 Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will visit our government schools along with his officials. They are coming to see how such improvements are achieved as they have to do the same in Punjab." Kejriwal said.

Improved education and health services were also among the promises made by the AAP during campaigning in Punjab.

Last month, in its first decision since being sworn in, the Punjab cabinet said it would provide a total of 25,000 government jobs.

The AAP romped to a massive win in the February assembly election, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats. The Congress - beset by internal strife and a leadership crisis - won just 18.

With input from ANI, PTI

