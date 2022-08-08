300m national flag in Visakhapatnam to mark 75 years of India's independence

A massive ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ rally was organized on Sunday by holding a 300-meter-long national flag in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Marking the seventh day of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the rally that began from Victory at Sea to Park Hotel junction reportedly had hundreds of people participating, including officials, and students. The participants can be seen forming a human chain in the images shared by news agency ANI.

Several such events and programmes are being held across the country till August 15 - India's 75th Independence Day - as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. He also asked people to change their social media display pictures.

On Saturday, PM Modi, speaking at the third national meeting to review the year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, said that the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations are a “chance to familiarise the youth with the ground realities of the country.”

"The success of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is due to the contribution of every citizen of the country. The committees at national, state and district levels have been working day and night to take Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to the masses,” he said.

