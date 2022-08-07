Bengaluru citizens walk with 75m Indian flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day.
- The residents walked from Somasundarapalya lake to Haralur Lake, covering a distance of three kilometers.
As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to mark the country’s 75th Independence, the citizens of HSR layout in Bengaluru walked with a 75-meter-long Indian flag on Sunday morning. The residents walked from Somasundarapalya lake to Haralur Lake, covering a distance of three kilometers. Over 100 citizens participated in the walkathon on Sunday morning and carried the tricolor flag with slogans like ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Senior citizens and children were also seen participating in the walkathon.
On Twitter, the citizens' group shared: “What can be more beautiful than this...walking almost 3 kms holding a 75 mts Tri-Color flag celebrating #IndiaAt75 #AmrutaMahotsav. well done HSR, Somasundarapalya, Haraluru Citizen Group!(Sic)"
Here are some pictures from the walkathon.
The Karnataka government has already ordered all schools, colleges and institutions to hoist the national flag to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Both teaching and non-teaching staff were also directed to hoist the national flag in their residences on 75th Independence Day.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra urged people of the country to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement and also requested citizens to change their display picture on social media to tri color between August 2 and August 15. He also changed his profile picture on all social media sites to tri color. PM Modi also believed that this movement will deepen Indians’ connect with the national flag.
The Prime Minister also shared a photograph of the first tricolour unfurled by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
