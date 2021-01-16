30-year-old doctor is Tripura's first Covid-19 vaccine recipient

coMridul Das, a 30-year-old medical officer, became the first person to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Tripura shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launched the nation-wide vaccination drive against the disease on Saturday.

"I was a bit tense before the vaccination. But now I am feeling good. I will get the second dose after 28 days. People can trust the vaccine," said Das after spending half-an-hour under observation as per the vaccination protocol.

Das said dealing with the pandemic has been the most challenging task in his eight-year career. " We remember our struggle during those initial Covid-19 pandemic days. We were clueless as to how to control the situation."

Tripura has received the first batch of 56,500 Covid-19 vaccine doses and beneficiaries are enlisted for the vaccination at 17 centres across the state.

The state has recorded 33,325 Covid-19 cases and 388 fatalities.

