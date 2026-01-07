New Delhi, More than 50 Delhi Municipal Corporation officials, accompanied by hundreds of police personnel, deployed 32 JCBs and four Poclain machines to carry out a demolition drive on encroached land near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate. 32 JCBs, 4 poclain machines deployed in high court ordered demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque

The overnight operation focused on removing a banquet hall and a dispensary that were declared encroachments by the Delhi High Court, Deputy Commissioner of the City SP Zone Vivek Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal said the demolition was challenging due to the strength of the structures, which included walls more than nine inches thick.

"The operation was complex, but we had all the necessary machinery at our disposal, including pneumatic hammers, gas cutting machines, and trucks," Aggarwal said.

MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told PTI, "The demolition drive started roughly around midnight and took 2-3 hours to complete," he said, adding that at least 50-60 MCD personnel were deployed from our side.

The demolished area covered approximately 36,000 square feet and included the banquet hall, a diagnostic centre, and a community hall . Aggarwal further explained that the demolition efforts were in line with a court order to free the encroached land, which also had two-storey walls around it.

"It was a difficult operation, but we managed to bring it to this stage after working overnight," he added.

As the demolition neared completion, the debris from the operation was estimated to fill about 250 to 300 trucks, and Aggarwal mentioned that it would take time to clear the site fully.

"The remaining debris will be removed promptly, and any leftover structure will also be cleared as soon as possible," he assured.

Aggarwal also said that the mosque itself remained untouched by the demolition.

"Whatever area of the mosque was documented in their papers is secure. The mosque has not been affected at all by the operation," he said. The demolition drive, he clarified, was conducted solely on the encroached portion of the land, in accordance with the court's directions.

The operation was part of a broader effort to clear illegal encroachments in the area, a step that has attracted attention given its proximity to religious and historical landmarks. Authorities have stated that they are working to ensure that the remaining structures are swiftly removed and the area fully cleared.

