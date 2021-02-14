Home / India News / 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.
PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm.(File Photo(Representative Image)))

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property. 

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

