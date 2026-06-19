32 out of 2,766 buses on roads: BEST strike in Mumbai leaves commuters stranded

Commuters in Mumbai had to face a crisis during the peak morning hours on Friday as only a handful of the buses by the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) were seen on roads.

Mumbai: The BEST strike disrupted bus services citywide, leaving thousands of commuters unable to reach their offices and destinations. (HT/Raju Shinde)

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The buses are the life-blood of the busy city and one of the most frequently used modes of transport. They generally operate at a frequency of about 10-15 minutes, and even lower in some cases, but the employees' indefinite strike has forced buses out of the roads, leaving many commuters stranded.

According to news agency PTI, only 32 of the BEST's 2,766 buses were on Mumbai's roads during this morning's peak hours. Most of BEST buses are hired from private operators on a wet-lease basis.

While 38 buses could leave various depots across Mumbai, six of them were forced to return after incidents of stone-pelting and obstruction by striking employees.

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{{^usCountry}} With buses missing from roads, commuters had to opt for locals trains, metro services, autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based cabs. Why is the strike called? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With buses missing from roads, commuters had to opt for locals trains, metro services, autorickshaws, taxis, and app-based cabs. Why is the strike called? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee comprising 12 unions has called the strike, which began after Thursday midnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee comprising 12 unions has called the strike, which began after Thursday midnight. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's a list of demands by the employees (as per a PTI report).

Merger of BEST's budget with that of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

A one-time settlement of legal dues of retired employees.

Implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period.

Abolition of contractual arrangements in the transport and electricity departments.

Absorption of wet-lease bus workers into BEST.

Commuters stranded, ex-MP writes to Fadnavis

BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network. The strike went underway despite a court's ad-interim order against it, and the Maharashtra government's invocation of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) to prohibit disruption of essential services.

Naturally, the strike has affected commuters a lot. "During weekdays, I travel to work by public transport, but today I took my bike out as there were no buses on the roads," said Sachin Nalawade, who works as a consultant, told PTI.

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Amid the ongoing strike, former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking intervention. Shewale also pointed out that thousands of medical aspirants are appearing for the NEET re-exam on June 21, and that the strike could impact their travel.

He urged the state government to make immediate alternative transport arrangements, including special shuttle services and school buses, so that students do not miss their exam due to transit issues.

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