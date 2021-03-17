Home / India News / 34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K
34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K

Officials aware of the matter said another major reshuffle was on the cards in the police department and many officers were expected to be transferred
MAR 17, 2021
The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Tuesday transferred 34 bureaucrats in one of the biggest administrative reshuffles since August 2019 when the erstwhile state was stripped of its semi-autonomous status and split into two Union territories.

Raghav Langer has been named as Jammu’s new divisional commissioner. He was earlier posted as the deputy commissioner of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Mohammad Ajaz Asad will be Srinagar’s new deputy commissioner in place of Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who has been named as the chief executive officer, Mission Youth. Choudhary has also been given the additional charge of mission director, Skill Development Mission in place of Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

Officials aware of the matter said a major reshuffle was also on the cards in the police department and many officers were expected to be transferred.

