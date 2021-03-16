Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh sub sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, an official said.
“After the intruder repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub sector,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
A sum of ₹200 in Pakistani currency was found in possession of the intruder.It was not immediately known if the man was armed or not.
His body has been shifted to community health centre in Ramgarh.
In another development, an aeroplane shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bhalwal area on the outskirts of Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the national airliner of Pakistan.
An investigation has been initiated, said the officials.
Earlier on March 10, a similar balloon was recovered by the police from Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.
