3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi
india news

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

The intensity of the earthquake that hit Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Monday was felt at a radial distance of 50-60 km
Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said such earthquakes do not cause any harm while asking people not to panic as the intensity was low and not destructive. (REUTERS Photo/Representative use)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
By HT correspondent

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, about 630 km from Bengaluru, around 8:07 am on Tuesday. This was the latest in a series of temblors in the region since October 1. A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday at 11.10 am.

“As per Seismic Intensity map of the said Earthquake from the Epicentre, the intensity observed (on Tuesday) is low and the earthquake might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 7-12 km,” said the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre in a statement. It added such earthquakes do not cause any harm while asking people not to panic as the intensity was low and not destructive.

The intensity of the earthquake on Monday was felt at a radial distance of 50-60 km.

Authorities said they have reached out to the mines and geology department to understand the phenomena and to raise awareness among the people who have been living in constant fear.

