25 candidates in fray for bypolls to Sindagi and Hanagal seats in Karnataka

In Sindagi, Ashok Mallappa Managuli is contesting from the Indian National Congress. His father M C Managuli was the JD(S) MLA whose death necessitated the bypoll.
According to the Election Commission, 37 people filed nominations, of which 25 were found to be valid while 12 were rejected for the October 30 bypolls to the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru

Twenty-five candidates are in the fray for the October 30 bypolls to the Sindagi and Hanagal Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

According to the Election Commission, 37 people filed nominations, of which 25 were found to be valid while 12 were rejected.

The rejected 12 wanted to contest from Hanagal.

In Sindagi, Ashok Mallappa Managuli is contesting from the Indian National Congress. His father M C Managuli was the JD(S) MLA whose death necessitated the bypoll.

A few months ago, Ashok Managuli joined the Congress after being assured of a ticket by the party. The JD(S) has fielded Angadi Naziya while Bhusanur Ramesh is fighting on the BJP ticket. In all, eight people are contesting the election.

In Hanagal, 17 people are in the fray. However, the main contestants are Shivaraj Sajjanar of the BJP, Srinivas Mane of the Congress and Niyaz Sheikh of the JD(S).

The constituency fell vacant following the death of the sitting BJP MLA C M Udasi.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
