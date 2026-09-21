35-year-old police constable found dead in Hyderabad residence: Cop

A 35-year-old police constable was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his residence in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area in the early hours of Monday, the police said, adding that it appeared to be a case of death by suicide.

According to the police, the body of the constable, working as a writer at Amberpet police headquarters, was found in the bedroom of his house. (PTI/Representational)

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According to the police, the body of the constable, working as a writer at Amberpet police headquarters, was found in the bedroom of his house.

A Malakpet police officer cited a preliminary investigations and said the constable made a video call to a woman around midnight and told her that he was ending his life.

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The woman alerted the Chaitanyapuri police, who in turn informed their counterparts at the Malakpet police station. Acting on the information, the Malakpet police rushed to his residence and found him dead.

“We recovered the body and shifted it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” the police officer said.

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The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the constable’s death, including the video call made shortly before the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290