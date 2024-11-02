Menu Explore
3.6 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Jharkhand

PTI |
Nov 02, 2024 11:57 AM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 9.20 am, was in Khunti district, around 35 km from the state's capital Ranchi.

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit parts of Jharkhand on Saturday morning, an official said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres. (Representative file image)
A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, he said.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck around 9.20 am, was in Khunti district, around 35 km from the state's capital Ranchi, senior meteorologist Upendra Shrivastava told PTI.

A National Center for Seismology report said the depth of the quake was five kilometres.

The impact was minor, he said.

A tremor was also felt in Jamshedpur and Kandra of Seraikela-Kharswan district.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
