3.6 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Assam; no casualties reported

PTI |
Jun 11, 2023 01:52 PM IST

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday morning, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property, it said.

A National Center for Seismology report said the latest quake was recorded at 11:35 am with the epicentre in Sonitpur district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The depth of the quake was five km, it said.

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 150 km northeast of Guwahati, near Tezpur town in north central Assam.

People in the neighbouring Darrang, Lakhimpur and Udalguri districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Topics
assam earthquake
