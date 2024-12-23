Menu Explore
3.7-magnitude tremor hits Gujarat's Kutch; no casualty

PTI |
Dec 23, 2024 12:11 PM IST

The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

A tremor of 3.7 magnitude jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18. (Representational Photo)
Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18. (Representational Photo)

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at 10.44 am with its epicentre 76 kilometres north-north east of Lakhpat, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.

This is the second seismic activity of more than 3 magnitude this month in the district.

On December 7, a tremor of 3.2 magnitude was recorded in the district, according to the ISR.

Last month, Kutch recorded an earthquake of 4 magnitude on November 18.

Earlier, on November 15, Patan in north Gujarat was jolted by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude, as per the ISR data.

Gujarat is a high earthquake-risk area.

It suffered nine major earthquakes in the past 200 years, according to data of the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA).

The earthquake in Kutch on January 26, 2001 was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries, according to the GSDMA.

A large number of towns and villages in the district had suffered almost complete destruction in the earthquake, which killed nearly 13,800 persons and left 1.67 lakh others injured.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
