38 arrested for clashes in Kolkata, Suvendu writes to Shah

At least 38 people were arrested after clashes broke out between two groups in the Khidderpore-Mominpur area of Kolkata, leaving several people injured, police said on Monday.

According to the police, clashes broke out late on Sunday evening as the two communities were celebrating Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, and Lakshmi Puja.

Several people were injured, vehicles damaged, houses ransacked and some shops were torched, said a senior police officer. A group of men also ransacked the Ekbalpore police station on Sunday and the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

A prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Ekbalpore area till October 12.

“At least 38 people have been arrested. Raids are still going on and large police contingents, including RAF personnel, have been deployed to bring situations under control,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. “Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area. Some people, including two senior police officers, have been injured in the clashes.”

Meanwhile, a war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday over clashes between two groups.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly, sent letters to Union home minister Amit Shah and state’s Governor La Ganesan, seeking deployment of central forces in the “riot-hit areas”.

“I urge you to kindly intervene at this hour and deploy central forces so that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire,” Adhikari, who also led a delegation of party leaders to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor, wrote in his letter. “The state government seems to be unable to control the law and order.”

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw his attention.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who tried to visit the area, was stopped and detained around 10km away. Later in the day, BJP leaders hit the streets in protest and blocked roads in central Kolkata.

“The police failed to control the situation over the last 48 hours but became hyperactive to stop us from going to that area,” Majumdar told reporters. “We were stopped so that the truth doesn’t come out.”

Hitting back, the ruling TMC said the BJP was trying to politicise the issue and provoke communal tension.

“The BJP should first tackle the law and order in states where they are in power. West Bengal is peaceful. The police can detain or arrest persons if they try to provoke tension,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson. “Local residents and police managed to restore peace in Ekbalpore. But some people were trying to go there to provoke tension. They were detained.”

Justifying the police action, Ghosh said even the TMC delegation was “stopped in Uttar Pradesh when our MPs were going to meet the family members of the Hathras gang rape victim”.

Adhikari also visited the state police headquarters in Lalbazar, and led a delegation to the power corporation’s office. He alleged that there was a power cut in Ekbalpore for around three hours during the clashes.