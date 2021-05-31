Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
3.8 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur, second in less than 24 hours
india news

3.8 magnitude quake hits Assam's Tezpur, second in less than 24 hours

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Tezpur district on Sunday at 2:23pm.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Monday's earthquake was the second to hit Assam's Tezpur district in less than 24 hours.(PTI Photo.)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Assam's Tezpur on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake occurred at 9:50am at a depth of 24 kilometres and its epicentre was located at 44km west of Tezpur, the centre added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 31-05-2021, 09:50:50 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 44km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," NCS said in a tweet.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Tezpur district on Sunday at 2:23pm at the depth of 16km and its epicentre was 40km west of Tezpur.

