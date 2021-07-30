Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
391 complaints received via SHe-Box: Smriti Irani

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani told Parliament on Thursday that an analysis of the cases showed only two pertained to sexual harassment of women at workplaces
By Malavika PM
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday told Parliament that the ministry of women and child development has received 391 complaints registered via SHe-Box, the Centre’s portal for the registration of complaints about sexual harassment at workplaces, from the central ministries. She said an analysis of the cases showed only two actually pertained to sexual harassment. She added multiple complaints were from the same person against one individual and 32 were grievances related to violence against women, dowry harassment, and suggestions. Irani said neither of the two cases of sexual harassment pertains to a workplace of the ministry.

Irani said 150 of the complaints have been received since January 2020.

SHe-Box allows the registration of sexual harassment complaints at workplaces. Once a complaint is registered, it directly reaches the concerned authority having jurisdiction to take action in the matter.

Irani said the Centre has issued advisories to state and Union Territory governments and central ministries and departments for strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, to create a women-friendly work environment.

The law was enacted in 2013 to protect women against sexual harassment at workplaces and for prevention and redressal of complaints irrespective of age, employment status, and nature of work.

