3rd wave of Covid-19 may not take place at every place, says expert

K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the government, on Friday clarified his earlier comment on a third wave of the pandemic being inevitable in the country and said such a wave may not take place equally at every place if adequate precautions are taken. "It may not take place at all if precautions are taken. The pandemic has different peaks and falls across the country," the expert said.

"Infections take place when a susceptible population is present," Raghavan said.

"It may be useful to talk about the location, timing and intensity of infections instead of waves and their number, although the latter is in common usage. If we take strong measures, the third wave may not happen at all places or indeed anywhereat all. It depends on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the local level, in the states, in districts," Raghavan said.

The "insidious, asymptomatic" transmission of the virus can be stopped, if the guidance on testing, treating, containing is followed, he said. "This sounds difficult, it is difficult but we can and must do it," he added.

On Wednesday, Raghavan said a phase three of the pandemic is inevitable given the highest levels of the circulating virus, but its time scale is not clear. "As infections rose, so did immunity among those infected. A combination of the standing level of immunity in the population and cautionary steps halted the spread of the first wave," he had said.

"Many people get infected until they reach a new immunity threshold. Such a second wave is typically smaller than the first. Such a second wave was expected. However, multiple parameters can change and add up to the second wave, much larger than the first," he said.