Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3-storey building partially collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, no casualty

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Rescue operation was carried out for nearly four hours to ensure nobody was trapped inside the building, chief fire officer Manoj Patil said.

Portions of a three-storey residential building of the Gujarat Housing Board collapsed in Vadodara city, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Suryakiran Building having six flats, said police.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @PTI_News)
The incident occurred at the Suryakiran Building having six flats, said police.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @PTI_News)

Residents were evacuated in time, preventing any casualty in the incident which took place at around 11 pm on Sunday, they said.

Rescue operation was carried out for nearly four hours to ensure nobody was trapped inside the building, chief fire officer Manoj Patil said.

The incident occurred at the Suryakiran Building having six flats under Lakshmipura police station area, Additional Commissioner of Police Leena Patil said.

Nearly half of the three-storey building, including its ground, first and second floors, collapsed, she said.

Families residing on the first and second floors managed to escape in time, the official said.

"Renovation work was underway on the ground floor, which raised initial concerns that some labourers might have been inside at the time of the collapse. However, the contractor confirmed that the labourers had left before the collapse," she said.

Fire and police personnel carried out the rescue operation using bulldozers and nobody was found trapped in the rubble, officials said.

"The rescue operation lasted for nearly four hours, and nobody was hurt in the incident," Manoj Patil said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 3-storey building partially collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, no casualty
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On