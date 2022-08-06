4 arrested for gang rape of teenager in Tripura

Police have arrested four people, including two minors, for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in Tripura, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that the incident took place when the survivor was returning from tuition around 7.30 pm on Friday. The accused allegedly abducted the girl to a nearby jungle and gang- raped her, the official added. The girl later contacted one of her known neighbours who took her to the hospital, they added.

The survivor registered a complaint against the accused at Kadamtala police station, based on which the police arrested all four.

“We arrested two of the accused youths late last night and another two on Saturday. Two of the accused persons are minors. Currently, the rape survivor is undergoing treatment in the hospital,” said Dharmanagar sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Soumya Debbarma.

A five-member special team, comprising an additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police of North district, a sub-divisional police officer, officer-in-charge and investigating officer of the case, was constituted to conduct the investigation, the SDPO said.

The accused have been booked under section 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl), 376(D) (gang rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

Tripura Commission for Women chairperson, Barnali Goswami, condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime. “I am shocked by the brutal incident with a school-going girl and will visit her tomorrow. I hope the police will book all the accused persons and ensure justice for the survivor,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)