4 arrested for thrashing k’taka doctor after death of child

The Karnataka Association Of Resident Doctors on Wednesday wrote a letter to chief minister B S Yediyurappa, demanding protection of health care workers in the state, days after a doctor was brutally assaulted over the death of a six-year-old boy during treatment.

Four people were arrested in connection with the assault on Monday.

The doctor is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger, police said.

Condemning the incident, the association demanded the formation of a state-level legal cell to tackle such assaults on health care workers who are working hard amid the pandemic.

“Doctors across Karnataka are putting their best to bring out the best health care facility possible. However, it is sad to note that there are more than 12 registered incidents of assault on healthcare workers in the past 8-10 months while the unnoticed, unregistered assaults, and also incidents of verbal abuse, threats, and hampering of duties, can amount to hundreds,” the letter said.

The attack took place at a hospital in Tarikere town of Chikkamagaluru district last week, Chikkamagaluru police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) Akshay M Hakay said, “The boy Bhuvan, who was suffering from dengue, was admitted to Basveshwara hospital run by Dr Deepak on May 25. Even after treatment, the boy’s condition did not improve and he died on May 29,” Hakay said.

