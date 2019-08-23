4 booked in connection with16-yr-old’s gang rape in Bihar

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 02:11 IST

A case has been lodged against four people in connection to the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl has at Mathiya Jiratpur village under Chhatauni police station limits of Bihar’s East Champaran late on Wednesday, police officials said.

In an FIR lodged at Chhatauni police station of the district, the girl said the incident took place on Wednesday when she had gone to meet her boyfriend from New Delhi. She was reportedly forced to consume beer by the accused before being sexually assaulted, officials familiar with the matter said.

“We have lodged an FIR against four persons on the basis of the girl’s statement. While three of them subjected her to sexual assault, the fourth person is accused of inviting her to the place through a video call,” said Mukesh Chandra Kunwar, station house officer of Chhatauni police station.

“The complainant’s statement has been recorded in the court and her medical reports are awaited,” added the SHO.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 02:11 IST